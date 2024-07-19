Political divisions stall proposed gun policies in Pennsylvania, where assassin took aim at Trump

Months beforehand, some Pennsylvania lawmakers had proposed to outlaw the type of rifle that was used in the assassination attempt against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The legislation stalled, but that was no surprise. For years, the state’s political divisions between Democrats and Republicans have made it difficult to either strengthen or relax gun laws. That’s in sharp contrast to many other states with politically unified government. More than half the states have enacted laws this year to either restrict guns or enhance Second Amendment rights.

