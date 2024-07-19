Two deaths linked to listeria food poisoning from meat sliced at deli counters

At least two people have died and more than two dozen were hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria food poisoning linked to meat sliced at grocery store deli counters. Twenty-eight people in a dozen states have gotten sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Cases were detected between May 29 and July 5. Many of those sickened reported eating meats that were sliced at deli counters. So far, there’s no information showing that prepackaged deli meats are involved. Listeria infections can be dangerous for people older than 65, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant people.

