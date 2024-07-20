Greek border guard shot in abdomen while patrolling border with Turkey

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek border guard has been shot in the abdomen while patrolling the Greek-Turkish border. Police said the injuries from the shooting on Saturday are not life-threatening. Greek media reported that police officials said that the shooter or shooters were most likely human traffickers. Officials are not allowed to speak about cases under investigation and the officials requested anonymity. According to police, four Greek border guard officers were on duty along the Evros River shortly after 6 p.m. when three or four shots rang out from the Turkish side. The river marks the land border between Greece and Turkey.

