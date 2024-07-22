Belarus frees head of banned party as Lukashenko slowly releases some political prisoners

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The head of a banned Belarusian opposition party who had been behind bars for two years as been released. The development Monday comes as the authoritarian country frees a trickle of political prisoners, according to a respected human rights group, Viasna. Mikalai Kazlou, who led the United Civic Party, was serving a 2 1/2-year sentence on allegations of organizing actions violating public order. His arrest came amid a harsh crackdown on the opposition that began as mass protests gripped the country following the 2020 presidential election. The disputed results of that vote gave Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term. Many prominent opposition figures were imprisoned in the crackdown and others fled the country.

