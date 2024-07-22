Cyprus displays once-looted antiquities dating back thousands of years

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has put on display artifacts — some of them thousands of years old — that were returned after a Turkish art dealer looted them from the ethnically divided island nation decades ago. The art dealer took the artifacts from the country’s breakaway north in the years after Cyprus’ split in 1974, when Turkey invaded following a coup mounted by supporters of union with Greece. The antiquities were kept in Germany after German authorities seized them in 1997, and protracted legal battles secured their repatriation in three batches, the last one this year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.