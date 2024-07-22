Michigan’s accused sign-stealing ex-staffer Connor Stalions is subject of upcoming show on Netflix

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Connor Stalions is set to share his side of the story from an alleged sign-stealing scheme within Michigan’s football team before the Wolverines went on to win the national championship. Netflix announced Monday that the fourth season of “Untold” will include “Sign Stealer” on Aug. 27, when Stalions breaks his silence on the scandal that shook college football. Stalions was on coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff until resigning in November, accused of purchasing tickets to scout future opponents and sending people to those games to digitally record teams signaling in their plays.

