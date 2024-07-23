Dan Aykroyd revisits the Blues Brothers’ remarkable legacy in new Audible Original

NEW YORK (AP) — The shades are on, the skinny tie is knotted and the fedora is perched just so — Dan Aykroyd is ready to look back. The actor-comedian is revving up the Bluesmobile to reminisce about the years he teamed up with John Belushi as the Blues Brothers, taking Hollywood and the Billboard charts by storm. Aykroyd writes and narrates the Audible Original “Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude,” which starts with him meeting Belushi one freezing night in Toronto in 1973 and takes us to today, with gigs still lining up. It drops Thursday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.