Death row inmate in South Carolina resentenced to life in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades on South Carolina’s death row for killing two people has been resentenced to life in prison without parole. A judge on Monday approved the deal that prosecutors offered Quincy Allen, two years after his death sentence was overturned by a federal court. The court said the judge who ordered his execution ignored psychiatric problems, including a mother who laughed at his attempts to kill himself. The population of South Carolina’s death row has now decreased from 63 to 32 inmates since early 2011, when the state last carried out an execution. Inmates have either died natural deaths or won appeals.

