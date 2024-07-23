Federal judge tosses Ohio voting restrictions on voters with disabilities

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge has struck down part of Ohio’s new 2023 election law, which put restrictions on voters with disabilities who were casting absentee ballots. Voting right advocates argued the law went too far by prohibiting all but a few qualifying family members from helping those with disabilities deliver their ballots. The law excluded potential helpers such as professional caregivers, roommates, in-laws and grandchildren. Voting advocates including the League of Women Voters of Ohio said the decision issued by a U.S. District Court judge in Cleveland is a victory for democracy and for voters.

