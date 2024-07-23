Voters who want Cornel West on presidential ballot sue North Carolina election board

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three registered voters in North Carolina are suing the State Board of Elections, alleging that it violated their constitutional rights. At issue is the board’s rejection last week of a petition seeking recognition for a political party that would put Cornel West on the presidential ballot. Democratic board chair Alan Hirsch said he had concerns in part about how a group called People Over Party collected many of the signatures. Republican lawmakers are questioning whether the board’s Democratic majority is trying to keep West off the ballot because he could take votes away from the Democratic presidential nominee.

