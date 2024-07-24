Death toll from fishing boat sunk in South Atlantic rises to 9 sailors. 4 are still missing at sea

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say at least nine sailors perished and four others are still missing in rough seas after a fishing vessel sank in the South Atlantic some 200 miles off the Falkland Islands. Fourteen crew members made it onto life rafts and were rescued by two other fishing boats that were nearby when the 176-foot Argos Georgia went down Tuesday after being suddenly flooded with water. Pedro Blanco, representative of Spain’s government in the northwest region of Galicia, said two of the dead were Spaniards. They were the captain and the cook. Blanco said that the 27-person crew included 10 Spaniards, eight Russians, five Indonesians, two Uruguayans and two Peruvians.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.