Democratic convention planners are working to pull off a dramatic Biden-Harris role reversal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Organizers of next month’s Democratic National Convention are tossing out their script. The Democratic Party will have a new nominee, a re-crafted program and less than a month to pull off what is normally planned over the course of a year. With President Joe Biden now out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris pursuing the party’s nomination, a dramatic role reversal for the two is likely to play out before a nationally televised audience when delegates gather in Chicago next month. Harris is banking on introducing her vice presidential pick to the country and standing at center stage. Biden — who until mere days ago thought he’d be the one getting the nod — will have a more peripheral and ceremonial role.

