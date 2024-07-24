Germany’s Scholz confident of turning round his struggling party’s fortunes in run for a 2nd term

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is confident of turning around his struggling center-left party’s fortunes and will run for a second term as Germany’s leader in an election expected next year. He dismissed a suggestion that he could emulate U.S. President Joe Biden and make way for someone else. Scholz’s governing coalition, which took office at the end of 2021, set out to modernize Germany but has gained a reputation for constant discord and poor communication. All three parties in the alliance have seen their support decline. Scholz said Wednesday that the sag in support for his Social Democrats is an “incentive” to do better.

