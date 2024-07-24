Hornets mourn the loss of longtime PA announcer Pat Doughty after battle with health problems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets announced that Pat Doughty, the team’s PA announcer for the past 20 seasons, has died. He was 55. Doughty battled with kidney-related problems, and had been using a wheelchair in recent years. He was affectionately known as “Big Pat” around the Spectrum Center and his big, unique booming voice was a recognizable feature at home games. He will be remembered for his calls of “No, no, no… traveling is the call” and “Boom!” after dunks.

