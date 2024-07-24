Judge’s order shields Catholic Charities from deposition as Texas investigates border aid groups

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A judge has rejected Texas’ attempts to compel a deposition from one of the largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico border. Wednesday’s ruling dealt the latest legal setback for a widening Republican-led investigation into migrant aid groups. Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley is among several nonprofits targeted by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over claims the groups helped migrants enter the U.S. illegally. The groups deny the accusations and say the state has produced no evidence. The judge’s order Wednesday shields leaders of Catholic Charities from making a deposition. It’s the second time in recent weeks that a Texas court has pushed back against the state’s probe.

