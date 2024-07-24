Pentagon panel to review Medals of Honor given to soldiers at the Wounded Knee massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department will review the Medals of Honor that were given to 20 U.S. soldiers for their actions in the 1890 battle at Wounded Knee to make sure their conduct merits such an honor. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the review by a panel of experts. Congress recommended such a review in the 2022 defense bill, reflecting a push by some lawmakers to rescind awards for those who participated in the massacre on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation near Wounded Knee Creek. An estimated 250 Native Americans, including women and children, were killed in the fight and at least another 100 were wounded.

