Belgian authorities detain 7 terror suspects in a series of raids across the country

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in Belgium have carried out 14 raids across the country and detained seven people for questioning over suspected terrorist activities. There was no immediate indication the raids on Thursday were linked to the Olympic Games that open a day later in Paris. The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office says the detained people “are suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, of financing terrorism and preparing a terrorist attack.” Spokesperson Arnaud d’Oultremont told The Associated Press that investigators had “not yet identified the suspects’ concrete objectives.” Police in the French capital have launched a huge security operation to secure the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

