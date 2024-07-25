French sprinter will wear a cap during Olympic opening ceremony after hijab dispute is resolved

PARIS (AP) — An agreement has been made allowing French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. Initially barred from the ceremony due to her hijab, Sylla will now wear a cap provided by the French Olympic Committee. The cap, designed to cover her hair, meets the requirements for the French delegation to respect the principle of secularism. Sylla, who will compete in the women’s and mixed relay for France, expressed gratitude for the resolution on Instagram, thanking supporters for their mobilization. The French delegation will don custom uniforms by Berluti, a luxury brand under the LVMH Group, during the parade along the Seine River on July 26.

