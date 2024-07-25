Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments in California

By Ray Sanchez and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, buoyed by a recent US Supreme Court decision, issued an executive order Thursday calling on state officials to begin taking down homeless encampments.

The move to begin dismantling thousands of encampments throughout California comes after the high court ruled last month in favor of an Oregon city that ticketed homeless people for sleeping outside. The ruling rejected arguments that such “anti-camping” ordinances violated the Constitution’s ban on “cruel and unusual” punishment.

“This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them — and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same,” Newson said in a statement. “There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

The order calls on state officials “to adopt humane and dignified policies to urgently address encampments on state property.”

The move is expected to draw the ire of homeless advocates.

In San Francisco, a spokesperson for Mayor London Breed said the city had already started to take action.

“Our city encampment teams and street outreach staff have been going out every day to bring people indoors, and to clean and clear encampments,” spokesperson Parisa Safarzadeh told CNN in a statement. “This is why we are seeing a five year low in the City’s tent count on our streets.”

Last month, Newsom praised the Supreme Court decision, saying it “provides state and local officials the definitive authority to implement and enforce policies to clear unsafe encampments from our streets.”

“This decision removes the legal ambiguities that have tied the hands of local officials for years and limited their ability to deliver on common-sense measures to protect the safety and well-being of our communities,” Newsom added.

The case was the most significant appeal involving unhoused Americans to reach the Supreme Court in decades, and it was closely watched by cities and states across the nation wrestling with a sharp increase in homelessness.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

