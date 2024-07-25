Paris Olympics sells a record 9.7 million tickets. But more are available

PARIS (AP) — After getting off to a rocky start last year, Olympics 2024 organizers said the Paris Games have broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event’s history. And yet, tickets are still available. Organizers say 9.7 million tickets were sold or allocated for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games. For Paris, a total of 10 million tickets were put on sale for the Olympics. Despite the historic popularity of the sporting events and unprecedented scale of this year’s competitions, there will still be many empty seats left.

