Remains identified of Wisconsin airman who died during World War II bombing mission over Germany

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Military scientists have identified the remains of a Wisconsin airman who died during World War II when his aircraft was shot down over Germany during a bombing mission. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday that U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Ralph H. Bode’s remains were identified using anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA. Bode was a 20-year-old tail gunner from Racine aboard a B-24H Liberator when it was shot down over Kassel, Germany, on Sept. 27, 1944, after completing a bombing run. Several crew members who bailed out of the crippled bomber said they did not see Bode escape before it crashed. Bode’s remains will be buried in Racine on Sept. 27.

