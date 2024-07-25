Saquon Barkley wants to move on from ‘Hard Knocks’ Giants life to fresh start with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley says he was portrayed fairly in the HBO show “Hard Knocks.” Barkley did say he had no idea his side of the conversation with New York Giants management in the midst of free agency would be recorded and aired on the documentary television series. Barkley’s ill-fated conversations with Giants general manager Joe Schoen, along with a pained reaction from team owner John Mara, and input from agent Ed Berry were all part of the series that detailed the running back’s departure after six seasons with New York. Barkley signed a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall to join the Eagles. They made him the highest-paid running back in franchise history.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.