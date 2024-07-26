A federal court approves new Michigan state Senate seats for Detroit-area districts

Lansing (AP) — Federal judges have given final approval to new boundaries for several Detroit-area state legislative seats. The decision ended a case in which the court found that race illegally influenced the old district maps. The court ordered the seats to be redrawn after a group of Black residents argued in a lawsuit that a redistricting map diluted their voting power. The court approved a redrawn state House map in March and the three-judge panel gave final approval for six state Senate districts in a Friday opinion. The finalized map will go into effect when the Michigan state Senate is next up for election in 2026.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.