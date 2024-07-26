Black bear and cub destroy car in Connecticut after getting trapped inside

WINSTED, Conn. (AP) — Two black bears are being blamed for causing a bit of a ruckus in Connecticut. State officials say an adult bear and a cub got trapped inside a car in Winsted on July 15 and destroyed the vehicle’s interior. State environmental conservation police were called by the startled vehicle owner. They opened a door, and the two bears ran off into the woods safe and sound with a third bear who was outside the car. The car’s owner took photos and videos of the bears on a cellphone. State officials say it’s another sign of the increasing black bear population in Connecticut.

