Judge takes final step to overturn Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge is overturning a Florida law pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that attempted to limit diversity and race-based discussions in private workplaces. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday issued a permanent injunction blocking enforcement of the law. He previously ruled the law is unconstitutional. The final order comes after an appeals court agreed with his original ruling. The law attempted to prohibit teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.