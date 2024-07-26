Justice Department defends group’s right to sue over AI robocalls sent to New Hampshire voters

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The federal Justice Department is defending the legal right to challenge robocalls sent to New Hampshire voters that used artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice. An assistant attorney general and New Hampshire’s U.S. attorney filed a statement of interest Thursday in the lawsuit brought by the League of Women Voters against the political consultant behind the calls and the three companies involved in transmitting them. The companies say robocalls don’t violate the Voting Rights Act. The consultant hasn’t responded to the lawsuit yet. Separately, he faces 26 criminal charges in New Hampshire and a proposed $6 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.