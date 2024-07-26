Should you stretch before exercise? After? Never? Here’s what to know

Should you stretch before exercising or after? And what’s the best way to do it? Stretching guidance has changed over the years. Stretching can help make you more flexible, improve range of motion in your joints — and feel good. David Behm, who researches human kinetics, says one important thing is to warm the muscles up first. He recommends a light aerobic activity such as jogging, walking or cycling for five or 10 minutes. Then stretch for about a minute per muscle group so as not to fatigue the muscles. If you’re playing a sport, stretching beforehand can help prevent injury. He also says resistance training can be an effective way of stretching. Stretch both sides equally. And don’t stretch to the point of pain.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.