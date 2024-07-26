Video shows escape through flames and smoke as wildfire begins burning the outskirts of Idaho town

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — William Howard was trying to help a friend protect his property from a wildfire in north-central Idaho when the area became engulfed by flame. He videotaped his escape from the outskirts of Juliaetta on Thursday afternoon as flames flanked the road on all sides. The video, later posted to Facebook, shows a mobile home and multiple vehicles burning on one side of the road. On the other, bushes and trees are covered in flames. Black and gray smoke sometimes drops the visibility from the car to just several feet ahead. Juliaetta has about 600 residents. That community and others in the region are under evacuation orders because of lightning-sparked wildfires.

