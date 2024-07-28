UK is ‘broke and broken,’ new government says as it prepares to tackle shortfall in public finances

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new left-leaning government says the nation is “broke and broken,” blaming the situation on its predecessors ahead of a major speech on the state of the public finances that is widely expected to lay the groundwork for higher taxes. In a sweeping assessment Sunday, three weeks after taking power, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office professed shock at the situation they inherited after 14 years of Conservative Party rule while releasing a department-by-department analysis of the perceived failures of the previous government.

