5 delicious summer meals for when it’s too hot to cook

There have been days this summer when it just feels too hot to turn on the stove or oven. AP food writer Katie Workman suggests turning to some simple meals that don’t take any cooking at all. Granted, for some of them she suggests adding precooked items like rotisserie chicken. But mostly she’s relying on fresh produce, herbs, cheese, and canned items like beans and corn. When you do cook with heat, make lots of extras of simple proteins, pastas, grains and grilled vegetables. You can repurpose them all week long. Workman’s no-cook recipes include caprese salad, chicken salad with grapes, and chickpea salad.

