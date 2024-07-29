American flags should be born in the USA now, too, Congress says

Congress has passed a proposal to require the federal government to purchase only flags that have been completely manufactured in the U.S. The U.S. imports millions of American flags from overseas, mostly from China. But the sponsors of the proposal said it’s time for American flags to originate in the country they represent. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said the change is more than just symbolic. They believe it will support American jobs and manufacturers while preserving the nation’s most recognized banner. Supporters of the proposal said Monday that they expect the measure to be signed into law soon.

