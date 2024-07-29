China reports 7 more deaths from torrential rains brought by tropical storm, raising toll to 22

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say torrential rains have left seven people dead and three others missing in the country’s southeast, raising the death toll from a tropical storm to 22. Heavy rain has fallen for days in the eastern part of Hunan province as Tropical Storm Gaemi moved inland after making landfall at typhoon strength last week. The seven deaths are in a region south of a tourist area where a mudslide killed 15 people after barreling into a homestay house last weekend. The tropical storm also brought heavy rain to northeastern China and North Korea. Serious flooding was reported on both sides of the border.

