Gunmen on jet skis open fire at rival drug dealer at a beach in Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun say gunmen arrived on a jet ski and opened fire at a rival dealer on the beach, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing. Prosecutors said in a statement late Sunday that the boy died earlier that day after suffering gunshot wounds. The boy was a local resident who was apparently lying on a lounge chair when he was shot. Prosecutors said the intended targets of the gunmen were rivals engaged in a dispute over drug sales. In recent years, territorial disputes between drug dealers have cost the lives of several tourists in the resorts along Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

