Massachusetts governor says there’s nothing she can do to prevent 2 hospitals from closing

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has agreed to provide about $30 million to help support the operations of six hospitals that Steward Health Care is trying to turn over to new owners after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year, according to court filings. The latest update comes as Steward announced Friday that is was closing two hospitals because it received no qualified bids for either facility. Those two facilities are Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center. Gov. Maura Healey said there’s nothing that the state can do to keep the two hospitals from closing.

