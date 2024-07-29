Olympic qualifying wasn’t the first time Simone Biles tweaked an injury. That’s simply gymnastics

PARIS (AP) — American gymnastics star Simone Biles will have to navigate the rest of the Olympics with a left calf injury. Biles tweaked the injury during qualifying but finished the meet with the top all-around score. This isn’t the first time Biles has dealt with an injury during a meet. She won six medals at the 2018 world championships in Qatar while coping with a kidney stone she named “The Doha Pearl.” Biles and the rest of the five-woman U.S. squad next head to the team final, where they are heavily favored to win gold.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.