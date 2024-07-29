Robinson campaign calls North Carolina agency report on wife’s nonprofit politically motivated
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson is speaking against a state agency’s report about a nonprofit owned by his wife. Robinson is the current lieutenant governor. Yolanda Hill owns and operates Balanced Nutrition, which has implemented a federally funded child care food program. Last week, state regulators unveiled a myriad of shortcomings and told Balanced Nutrition to repay the state over $132,000 for disallowed expenses. A Robinson campaign spokesperson said Monday that the findings “are politically motivated at the core” and related to his bid for governor. Hill previously announced she was shutting down the nonprofit and it would stop participating in the program after April 30.