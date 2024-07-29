The top prosecutor where George Floyd was murdered is facing backlash. But she has vowed to endure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The prosecutor elected in George Floyd’s county after his murder is facing fierce backlash not even halfway into her term. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty promised to break with precedent in a city where a nationwide reckoning on racism in the criminal justice system was born. The backlash comes as progressive district attorneys and candidates in several liberal strongholds across the country have faced setbacks as frustrations have risen over public safety. Moriarty says she is moving away from punishment as the purpose of prosecution and focusing on issues that lead people to engage in violence. But her critics say she has downplayed the concerns of crime victims and damaged public trust in her office.

