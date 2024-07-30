A French canoe-kayak coach allegedly hit police who had stopped him for public urination in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors say a French canoe and kayak coach working at the Olympics was detained for allegedly hitting police officers who had stopped him for urinating in the street. The French canoe and kayak federation says the coach Guillaume Berge was suspended from his duties. It said he was not coaching French teams at the Olympics but was hosting public service events at the canoeing and kayaking venue. Prosecutors say the incident occurred overnight Monday to Tuesday in eastern Paris, and a preliminary investigation was opened. There was no immediate comment from Berge or his lawyer.

