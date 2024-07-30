Atlanta man pleads guilty to making phone threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta man has pleaded guilty in federal court to making threats against U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Court records show that 34-year-old Sean Patrick Cirillo pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of transmitting interstate threats. Prosecutors say Cirillo phoned Greene’s Washington office in November and made threatening statements aimed at the Republican congresswoman and her staff including: “I got a bead on her. Like a sniper rifle.” He will be sentenced at a later date. Cirillo isn’t the first person to face criminal charges for threatening Greene. An upstate New York man last year was sentenced to three months in prison for making threatening calls to Greene’s office.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.