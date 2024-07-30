August execution date set for Florida man involved in 1994 killing and rape in national forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant Monday for 57-year-old Loran Cole, who is set to be executed by lethal injection on Aug. 28. Authorities say Cole and a friend, William Paul, befriended the two college students as they camped in the Ocala National Forest, but later jumped them. They say Cole and Paul slit the 18-year-old brother’s throat and that Cole raped the 21-year-old sister. She managed to escape and flag down a motorist. Cole was sentenced to death. Paul received a life term.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.