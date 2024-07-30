Despite escalating tension between Israel and Hezbollah, it’s business as usual at Beirut airport

BEIRUT (AP) — Fears of an escalation in the simmering conflict between Hezbollah and Israel have prompted some airlines to cancel flights to Lebanon, but business is proceeding as usual at the Beirut airport, where many travelers Tuesday have greeted the warnings with a shrug. Lebanon is bracing for a retaliatory strike after a missile hit a soccer field in the Israeli-annexed Golan over the weekend, killing 12 youths. Even before the deadly incident, fears of a full-blown conflict had been intensifying, but it has had relatively little impact on the summer tourist season, during which tens of thousands of Lebanese working or studying abroad typically come to visit, filling up restaurants and beach clubs.

