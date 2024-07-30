Georgia website that lets people cancel voter registrations briefly displayed personal data

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are encouraging people to use a state website to cancel voter registrations when someone moves out of state or dies. But Monday’s rollout by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was marred by a glitch that allowed people to access a voter’s date of birth, driver’s license number and last four numbers of a Social Security number. That’s the same information needed to verify a person’s identity and cancel a registration. Officials say the problem lasted less than an hour and has been fixed. Democrats say it shows how the site could allow outsiders to unjustifiably cancel registrations. Republicans and Democrats have been fighting over how aggressively states should purge invalid registrations.

