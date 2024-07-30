Greek firefighters spare forest from cross-border blaze

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dozens of firefighters in northern Greece are battling a cross-border wildfire following a deadly blaze in neighboring North Macedonia. Authorities said Tuesday that two air tankers and a helicopter helped the firefighters hold back a fire from reaching a forest on the Greek banks of Lake Doiran which is shared by the two countries. Large wildfires in parts of North Macedonia Monday destroyed and damaged homes, forced evacuations and claimed the life of an elderly resident in a village some 60 kilometers east of the capital Skopje. Authorities said the man is believed to have died of smoke inhalation.

