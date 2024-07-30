Man who followed woman into her NYC apartment and stabbed her to death sentenced to 30 years to life

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who followed a woman from the street up six flights of stairs into her New York City apartment and stabbed her to death has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Assamad Nash was sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan state Supreme Court for the Feb. 13, 2022, murder of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee. Nash had pleaded guilty on June 18 to one count each of murder and burglary as a sexually motivated felony. Prosecutors said Lee was returning home to her building in Manhattan’s Chinatown when Nash followed her up the stairs and into her apartment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.