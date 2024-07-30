New Jersey judge rejects indictment against officer charged with shooting man amid new evidence

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has dismissed an indictment against a police officer facing charges over shooting and paralyzing a Paterson man after prosecutors said they turned up new evidence in the case. Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark dismissed the indictment Monday in light of prosecutors saying they turned up photos showing the man with a gun not long before he was shot. Paterson police officer Jerry Moravek faced assault and misconduct charges stemming from the 2022 shooting of Khalif Cooper that left him paralyzed. Moravek’s attorney Charles Sciarra said the entire basis of the case hinged on the “false premise” that there was no gun.

