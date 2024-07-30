What to watch for at the Paris Olympics: Katie Ledecky expected to win her 1st gold of these Games

Katie Ledecky is an overwhelming favorite to claim her first gold of these Games, with one of her best events in the pool highlighting Wednesday’s action at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky won her 1,500 heat by more than a half-lap ahead of Simona Quadarella of Italy. Ledecky’s only medal so far in Paris was a bronze in the 400 free. Both the women’s and men’s triathlons are now scheduled for Wednesday after the men’s event was postponed by a day because of concerns over the water quality in the Seine River. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are due back on the tennis court.

