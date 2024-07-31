Can a 6-second kiss each day lead to a more intimate relationship?

Can a six-second kiss each day lead to a more intimate relationship? That’s what couples therapists John and Julie Gottman say. They’ve taught thousands of couples therapists that an elongated kiss can help their clients. It gets couples to slow down and be intentionally affectionate. They say the kiss is long enough to release oxytocin. That’s the hormone that some research has shown is responsible for bonding a baby with its mother and building trust by calming down the fear center of the brain. Just create a daily ritual at the same time each day. It might be right before leaving for work, say, or before bedtime. Make sure to savor the time. If it feels like another task, it won’t work.

