FDA warns about more ground cinnamon tainted with lead. Here’s what you need to know

U.S. health officials are warning that several types of ground cinnamon sold at certain discount and specialty grocery stores are contaminated with high levels of lead. The Food and Drug Administration issued alerts for at least 10 types of packaged ground cinnamon sold at Dollar Tree, Patel Brothers, Eurogrocery and other stores in several states. Lead levels ranged from a little over 2 parts per million to as much as 20 parts per million, tests showed. There’s no current FDA limit for heavy metals in spices, but a trade group calls for no more than 2 parts per million of lead in bark spices like cinnamon.

