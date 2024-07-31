Man shot in ‘execution-type’ killing outside mosque was a 43-year-old Philadelphia resident

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man killed outside the Philadelphia mosque where he was headed for a prayer service was a 43-year-old resident of the city. Authorities say a man in dark clothing ran up to Raheem Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon and fired at least 17 rounds. Authorities say Jefferson died after being shot in the head and torso. The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society. Police say Jefferson was with another man when he was shot. Investigators say surveillance video shows the shooter running to a dark-colored sedan that may have had a small replacement tire on its front passenger’s side.

