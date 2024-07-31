US suspends $95 million in aid to Georgia after passage of foreign agent law that sparked protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is suspending $95 million in U.S. assistance to Georgia after its parliament adopted legislation related to foreign agents that critics say was inspired by a Russian law used to crack down on political dissent. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he’s decided to pause the aid directly benefiting Georgia’s government as the result of a review of assistance he ordered after the law passed. Blinken says he’s responding to “anti-democratic” actions Georgia’s government has taken. The U.S. has already imposed visa bans on some Georgian politicians and law enforcement officials for suppressing free speech. Georgia’s parliament passed the legislation in May, overriding a presidential veto and sparking mass protests.

